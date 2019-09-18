35,147 Shares in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Bought by Raging Capital Management LLC

Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 28,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $752,596.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIIQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $278.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.