$3.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $10.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 million to $15.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.67 million, with estimates ranging from $26.77 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 434,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.