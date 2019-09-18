$3.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $10.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 million to $15.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.67 million, with estimates ranging from $26.77 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 434,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.