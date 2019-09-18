$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $22.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.04 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $90.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.11 million to $91.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.70 million, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,139.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

BFST traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.