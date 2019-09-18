$20.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $20.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.53 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $21.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $83.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.05 billion to $84.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.77 billion to $81.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,545,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

