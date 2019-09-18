1World 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $594,511.00 and $4.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1World has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00220266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01263136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100345 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016936 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020555 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.