18,692 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 298,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL remained flat at $$24.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,140. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

