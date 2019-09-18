164,877 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660 over the last quarter.

GO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.