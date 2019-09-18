14,953 Shares in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $1,271,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 213,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 93,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

