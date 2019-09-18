$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $1,152,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,486 shares of company stock worth $6,466,849 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,604. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

