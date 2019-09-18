0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Reaches $889,830.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $889,830.00 and $957,283.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.08 or 0.04959520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,057,650 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.