$0.81 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

