$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $132,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,148 shares of company stock worth $2,469,611 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,772. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.