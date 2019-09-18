-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.31).

ACER has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Acer Therapeutics from $66.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACER stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

