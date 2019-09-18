$0.40 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 25,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,047 shares of company stock worth $1,693,074 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,165,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,414,000 after buying an additional 7,469,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,451,000 after buying an additional 3,031,757 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 116,755.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after buying an additional 2,101,602 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

