$0.35 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

In related news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,830.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

