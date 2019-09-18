-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.14). Correvio Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 575.20%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of CORV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,610. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Correvio Pharma (CORV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.