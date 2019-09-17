Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.87. Zynga shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 15,357,485 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $235,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,681.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,798 shares of company stock valued at $721,270. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 542.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zynga by 29.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 1,556.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Zynga by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 540,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

