Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands accounts for approximately 3.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory E. Salyers acquired 2,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 5,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.02. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

