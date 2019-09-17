ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58,187.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper and Allbit. In the last week, ZPER has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $58,187.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00382073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007047 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000909 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

