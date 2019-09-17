ZeusCrowdfunding Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the US dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000280 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.