ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $403,254.00 and $46,557.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00204941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.01211448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00091129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015643 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021803 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

