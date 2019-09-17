Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $745.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00207790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01231034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015952 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

