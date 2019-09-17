Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

LXP stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

