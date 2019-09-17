Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.84% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.