Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.48 Million

Analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $82.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.60 million and the lowest is $82.39 million. Qualys posted sales of $71.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $321.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.46 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $370.36 million, with estimates ranging from $367.90 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,944.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,751 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.1% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,708. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

