Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.20 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post $696.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.00 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $656.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AAWW stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.23. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $753,415 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

