Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Banc of California also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in Banc of California by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 471,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Banc of California by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 750,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 244,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $747.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.