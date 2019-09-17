Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $103.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,305.4% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,301,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

