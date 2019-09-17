Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,081,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,065,000 after purchasing an additional 530,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400,724 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,695,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,292. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

