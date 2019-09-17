Zacks: Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut RISE Education Cayman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 11,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,238. The firm has a market cap of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

