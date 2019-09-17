Zacks: Analysts Expect Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings. Matson posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.55 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 9,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Matson has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $123,921.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,711.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,647 shares of company stock worth $2,710,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,788,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,175,000 after buying an additional 311,148 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Matson by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matson by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

