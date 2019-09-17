WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price (down previously from GBX 260 ($3.40)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.60. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.80 ($3.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

