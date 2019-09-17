WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

MRWSY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

