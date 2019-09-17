WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 102,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 463,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter.

