Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $175,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 620.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSH. BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 331,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,553. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

