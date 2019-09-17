Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,041,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.71. 108,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.