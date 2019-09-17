Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 187.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 444,804 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

NYSE:WLL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 20,453,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,134. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.