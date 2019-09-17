White Elm Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

White Elm Capital LLC cut its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com comprises 0.9% of White Elm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Wix.Com worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.39.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. 11,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

