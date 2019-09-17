Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.10 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

TSE:WEF traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 775,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market cap of $476.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$448,500. Also, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$889,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,200 shares of company stock worth $94,944.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

