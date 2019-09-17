Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

