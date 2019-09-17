Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 19,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,600. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

