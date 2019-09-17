Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 5,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,070. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

