Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Feldman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,259,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,965.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,485 shares of company stock valued at $782,000 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

RUBI stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 17,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,684. The Rubicon Project Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.66.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.