Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $209,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after purchasing an additional 128,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 302,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 423,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

