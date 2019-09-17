Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $154,000 Investment in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 8,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,842. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

