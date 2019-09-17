Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth about $3,868,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 70.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 152,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 267,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 110,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 94,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,469. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.