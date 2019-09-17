WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,047,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,231,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,967,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. 1,835,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

