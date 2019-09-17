WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSEARCA WBIA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. WBI BullBear Rising Income 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

