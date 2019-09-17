Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 478 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $61,843.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,492,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.93. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

