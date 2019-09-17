Waves Community Token (WCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,000.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $1.93 million and $14,000.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00206172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01228617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015959 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

